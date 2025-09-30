Unternehmensverzeichnis
Airbus
Airbus Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Bengaluru

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Bengaluru bei Airbus reicht von ₹1.23M pro year für L1 bis ₹2.54M pro year für l3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Bengaluru beläuft sich auf ₹2M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Airbuss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
L1(Einstiegslevel)
₹1.23M
₹1.2M
₹0
₹25K
Software Engineer I
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
l3
₹2.54M
₹2.54M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹13.94M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Airbus?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Airbus in Greater Bengaluru liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹2,991,809. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Airbus für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Bengaluru beträgt ₹1,996,303.

