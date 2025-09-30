Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in France bei Airbus beträgt €56.4K pro year für l3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in France beläuft sich auf €42.6K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Airbuss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer I
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer II
€56.4K
€53.6K
€0
€2.8K
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
