Unternehmensverzeichnis
Airbus
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Maschinenbauingenieur

  • Alle Maschinenbauingenieur-Gehälter

  • Greater Bengaluru

Airbus Maschinenbauingenieur Gehälter in Greater Bengaluru

Das mittlere Maschinenbauingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Greater Bengaluru bei Airbus beläuft sich auf ₹1.96M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Airbuss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Airbus
Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹1.96M
Stufe
E2
Grundgehalt
₹1.86M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹102K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
2 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Airbus?

₹13.94M

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Maschinenbauingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Maschinenbauingenieur bei Airbus in Greater Bengaluru liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹3,401,519. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Airbus für die Position Maschinenbauingenieur in Greater Bengaluru beträgt ₹1,875,955.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Airbus gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Bell Flight
  • Southern
  • Textron
  • Huntington Ingalls Industries
  • EPAM Systems
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen