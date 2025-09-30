Unternehmensverzeichnis
AIG
AIG Information Technologist (IT) Gehälter in New York City Area

Das mittlere Information Technologist (IT)-Vergütungspaket in New York City Area bei AIG beläuft sich auf $94.3K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für AIGs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
AIG
Information Technologist (IT)
New York City
Gesamt pro Jahr
$94.3K
Stufe
hidden
Grundgehalt
$94.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0-1 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
2-4 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei AIG?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) bei AIG in New York City Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $299,875. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei AIG für die Position jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) in New York City Area beträgt $101,300.

