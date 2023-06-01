Unternehmensverzeichnis
Affordable Housing Alliance
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
Top-Einblicke
  • Teilen Sie etwas Einzigartiges über Affordable Housing Alliance mit, das für andere hilfreich sein könnte (z.B. Interview-Tipps, Teamwahl, einzigartige Unternehmenskultur, etc).
    • Über uns

    Affordable Housing Alliance (AHA) is a non-profit organization that provides quality, affordable housing in Monmouth County. Established in 1991, AHA has grown to have over $20M in operations annually and a staff of over 80 employees. AHA develops and preserves affordable homes, provides services to maintain housing affordability, and helps communities meet their housing obligations. Their work has been recognized at local, state, and national levels. AHA aims to move lives forward with strength, optimism, and housing resources.

    https://housingall.org
    Website
    1991
    Gründungsjahr
    126
    Anzahl Mitarbeiter
    $10M-$50M
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

    Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

    Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

    Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

    Empfohlene Stellenangebote

      Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Affordable Housing Alliance gefunden

    Ähnliche Unternehmen

    • Tesla
    • Amazon
    • Uber
    • Lyft
    • Microsoft
    • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

    Weitere Ressourcen