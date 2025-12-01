Unternehmensverzeichnis
Affirm
Affirm Technischer Programmmanager Gehälter

Das mittlere Technischer Programmmanager-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Affirm beläuft sich auf $300K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Affirms Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/1/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Affirm
Technical Program Manager
Seattle, WA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$300K
Stufe
L6
Grundgehalt
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$125K
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Affirm?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Vesting-Zeitplan

50%

JAHR 1

50%

JAHR 2

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Affirm unterliegen RSUs einem 2-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 50% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (12.50% vierteljährlich)

  • 50% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (12.50% vierteljährlich)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Affirm unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Affirm unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Technischer Programmmanager bei Affirm in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $475,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Affirm für die Position Technischer Programmmanager in United States beträgt $325,000.

Weitere Ressourcen

