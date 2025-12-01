Unternehmensverzeichnis
Affirm
Affirm Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Affirm reicht von $226K pro year für L4 bis $533K pro year für L8. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $277K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Affirms Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/1/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L4
Software Engineer 1(Einstiegslevel)
$226K
$136K
$86.1K
$4.1K
L5
Software Engineer 2
$246K
$180K
$64K
$2.3K
L6
Senior Software Engineer
$349K
$207K
$142K
$0
L7
Staff Software Engineer
$448K
$236K
$212K
$0
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

50%

JAHR 1

50%

JAHR 2

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Affirm unterliegen RSUs einem 2-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 50% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (12.50% vierteljährlich)

  • 50% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (12.50% vierteljährlich)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Affirm unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Affirm unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



Enthaltene Titel

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Affirm in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $532,500. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Affirm für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $270,000.

