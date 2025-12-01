Unternehmensverzeichnis
Affirm
Die Personalwesen-Vergütung in United States bei Affirm reicht von $160K pro year für L6 bis $205K pro year für L7. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $190K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Affirms Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/1/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$160K
$150K
$10K
$0
L7
$205K
$160K
$45K
$0
Anzeigen 2 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Vesting-Zeitplan

50%

JAHR 1

50%

JAHR 2

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Affirm unterliegen RSUs einem 2-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 50% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (12.50% vierteljährlich)

  • 50% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (12.50% vierteljährlich)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Affirm unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Affirm unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Personalwesen bei Affirm in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $225,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Affirm für die Position Personalwesen in United States beträgt $170,000.

Weitere Ressourcen

