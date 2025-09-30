Unternehmensverzeichnis
Advantech
Advantech Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Taipei Area

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Greater Taipei Area bei Advantech beläuft sich auf NT$969K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Advantechs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Advantech
Software Engineer
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Gesamt pro Jahr
NT$969K
Stufe
L1
Grundgehalt
NT$969K
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
2 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Advantech?

NT$5.09M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Advantech in Greater Taipei Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von NT$1,305,317. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Advantech für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Taipei Area beträgt NT$1,033,896.

Weitere Ressourcen