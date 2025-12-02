Unternehmensverzeichnis
ADP
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Engineering-Manager

  • Alle Software-Engineering-Manager-Gehälter

ADP Software-Engineering-Manager Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütungspaket in United States bei ADP beläuft sich auf $255K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ADPs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/2/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
ADP
Software Engineering Manager
New York, NY
Gesamt pro Jahr
$255K
Stufe
L6
Grundgehalt
$210K
Stock (/yr)
$20K
Bonus
$25K
Jahre im Unternehmen
8 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
12 Jahre
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Vesting-Zeitplan

33.3%

JAHR 1

33.3%

JAHR 2

33.3%

JAHR 3

Aktienart
RSU

Bei ADP unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (Infinity% pro Periode)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Engineering-Manager bei ADP in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $280,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei ADP für die Position Software-Engineering-Manager in United States beträgt $242,000.

Weitere Ressourcen

