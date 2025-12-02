Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei ADP reicht von $93.3K pro year für Associate Software Engineer bis $243K pro year für Principal Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $113K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ADPs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$93.3K
$90.3K
$12
$3K
Software Engineer
$111K
$111K
$0
$115
Senior Software Engineer
$129K
$126K
$1.7K
$1.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$182K
$165K
$6.4K
$11.4K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
33.3%
JAHR 1
33.3%
JAHR 2
33.3%
JAHR 3
Bei ADP unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (Infinity% pro Periode)
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen
