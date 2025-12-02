Die Produktmanager-Vergütung in United States bei ADP reicht von $124K pro year für Product Manager bis $418K pro year für VP Product Management. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $182K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ADPs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Product Manager
$124K
$116K
$1.3K
$6.1K
Senior Product Manager
$151K
$141K
$2.7K
$6.8K
Lead Product Manager
$183K
$167K
$2.5K
$14K
Director Product Management
$244K
$197K
$19K
$27.6K
33.3%
JAHR 1
33.3%
JAHR 2
33.3%
JAHR 3
Bei ADP unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (Infinity% pro Periode)
