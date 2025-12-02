Unternehmensverzeichnis
ADP
ADP Produktmanager Gehälter

Die Produktmanager-Vergütung in United States bei ADP reicht von $124K pro year für Product Manager bis $418K pro year für VP Product Management. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $182K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ADPs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/2/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Product Manager
$124K
$116K
$1.3K
$6.1K
Senior Product Manager
$151K
$141K
$2.7K
$6.8K
Lead Product Manager
$183K
$167K
$2.5K
$14K
Director Product Management
$244K
$197K
$19K
$27.6K
Anzeigen 2 Weitere Stufen
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

33.3%

JAHR 1

33.3%

JAHR 2

33.3%

JAHR 3

Aktienart
RSU

Bei ADP unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (Infinity% pro Periode)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktmanager bei ADP in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $417,500. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei ADP für die Position Produktmanager in United States beträgt $181,800.

Weitere Ressourcen

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/adp/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.