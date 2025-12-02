Unternehmensverzeichnis
Das mittlere Geologieingenieur-Vergütungspaket in United Arab Emirates bei ADNOC beläuft sich auf AED 630K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ADNOCs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/2/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
ADNOC
Geological Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Gesamt pro Jahr
$172K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
$147K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$24.5K
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
16 Jahre
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Geologieingenieur bei ADNOC in United Arab Emirates liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von AED 762,020. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei ADNOC für die Position Geologieingenieur in United Arab Emirates beträgt AED 669,476.

