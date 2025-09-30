Unternehmensverzeichnis
ACV Auctions Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Chennai Metropolitan Area

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Chennai Metropolitan Area bei ACV Auctions beläuft sich auf ₹37K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ACV Auctionss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
ACV Auctions
Software Engineer
Chennai, TN, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹37K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
₹29.8K
Stock (/yr)
₹7.2K
Bonus
₹0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
6 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei ACV Auctions?

₹160K

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei ACV Auctions in Chennai Metropolitan Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹57,116. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei ACV Auctions für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Chennai Metropolitan Area beträgt ₹36,952.

