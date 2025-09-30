Unternehmensverzeichnis
Acronis
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Produktmanager

  • Alle Produktmanager-Gehälter

  • Sofia City Province

Acronis Produktmanager Gehälter in Sofia City Province

Das mittlere Produktmanager-Vergütungspaket in Sofia City Province bei Acronis beläuft sich auf BGN 131K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Acroniss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Acronis
Product Manager
Sofia, SF, Bulgaria
Gesamt pro Jahr
BGN 131K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
BGN 131K
Stock (/yr)
BGN 0
Bonus
BGN 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
20 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Acronis?

BGN 277K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Produktmanager Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktmanager bei Acronis in Sofia City Province liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von BGN 176,780. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Acronis für die Position Produktmanager in Sofia City Province beträgt BGN 136,222.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Acronis gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Zimperium
  • BlueCat
  • Zerto
  • DataArt
  • StarLeaf
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen