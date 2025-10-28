Unternehmensverzeichnis
Accton Technology
Accton Technology Hardware-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Hardware-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Taiwan bei Accton Technology beläuft sich auf NT$1.64M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Accton Technologys Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/28/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Accton Technology
Power Design
Hsin-chu, TP, Taiwan
Gesamt pro Jahr
NT$1.64M
Stufe
Advance Engineer
Grundgehalt
NT$1.64M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
7 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Accton Technology?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Hardware-Ingenieur bei Accton Technology in Taiwan liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von NT$2,162,251. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Accton Technology für die Position Hardware-Ingenieur in Taiwan beträgt NT$1,181,817.

Weitere Ressourcen