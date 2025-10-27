Unternehmensverzeichnis
AccelByte
AccelByte Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Indonesia bei AccelByte beläuft sich auf IDR 242.71M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für AccelBytes Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/27/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
AccelByte
Site Reliability Engineer
Yogyakarta, YO, Indonesia
Gesamt pro Jahr
IDR 242.71M
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
IDR 227.35M
Stock (/yr)
IDR 0
Bonus
IDR 15.36M
Jahre im Unternehmen
5-10 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5-10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei AccelByte?
Block logo
+IDR 969.87M
Robinhood logo
+IDR 1.49B
Stripe logo
+IDR 334.44M
Datadog logo
+IDR 585.27M
Verily logo
+IDR 367.88M
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Site Reliability Engineer

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei AccelByte in Indonesia liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von IDR 323,354,328. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei AccelByte für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Indonesia beträgt IDR 227,352,089.

