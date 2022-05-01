Unternehmensverzeichnis
Abrigo
Abrigo Gehälter

Abrigos Gehaltsbereich reicht von $94,565 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Produktmanager am unteren Ende bis $154,000 für einen Software-Ingenieur am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Abrigo.

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Median $154K

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

Kundenservice
$141K
Produktmanager
$94.6K

Lösungsarchitekt
$151K
FAQ

Weitere Ressourcen