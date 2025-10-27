Unternehmensverzeichnis
Abra
Abra Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Israel bei Abra beläuft sich auf ₪227K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Abras Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/27/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Abra
Software Engineer
Raanana, HM, Israel
Gesamt pro Jahr
₪227K
Stufe
Junior
Grundgehalt
₪227K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
2 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Abra?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Abra in Israel liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₪414,480. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Abra für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Israel beträgt ₪237,197.

Weitere Ressourcen