ABBYY Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Hungary

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Hungary bei ABBYY beläuft sich auf HUF 28.19M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ABBYYs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
ABBYY
Software Engineer
Budapest, BU, Hungary
Gesamt pro Jahr
HUF 28.19M
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
HUF 28.19M
Stock (/yr)
HUF 0
Bonus
HUF 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
5 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei ABBYY?

HUF 56.4M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei ABBYY in Hungary liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von HUF 34,507,330. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei ABBYY für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Hungary beträgt HUF 22,317,081.

