ABBYY
ABBYY Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Budapest Metropolitan Area

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Budapest Metropolitan Area bei ABBYY beläuft sich auf HUF 28.19M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ABBYYs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Median-Paket
ABBYY
Software Engineer
Budapest, BU, Hungary
Gesamt pro Jahr
HUF 28.19M
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
HUF 28.19M
Stock (/yr)
HUF 0
Bonus
HUF 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
5 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei ABBYY?

HUF 56.4M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software-Ingenieur at ABBYY in Budapest Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 34,507,330. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ABBYY for the Software-Ingenieur role in Budapest Metropolitan Area is HUF 22,317,081.

