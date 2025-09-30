Unternehmensverzeichnis
ABB
ABB Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Italy

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Italy bei ABB reicht von €43.4K pro year für Associate Software Engineer bis €50.2K pro year für Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Italy beläuft sich auf €43.4K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ABBs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Einstiegslevel)
€43.4K
€38K
€0
€5.4K
Software Engineer
€50.2K
€47.9K
€0
€2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
€160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei ABB?

Enthaltene Titel

Netzwerkingenieur

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei ABB in Italy liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €60,986. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei ABB für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Italy beträgt €43,426.

Weitere Ressourcen