Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Stockholm bei ABB beträgt SEK 502K pro year für Associate Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Stockholm beläuft sich auf SEK 502K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ABBs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
SEK 502K
SEK 502K
SEK 0
SEK 0
Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Senior Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Lead Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen