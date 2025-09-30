Unternehmensverzeichnis
84.51˚
Das mittlere Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütungspaket in Greater Seattle Area bei 84.51˚ beläuft sich auf $177K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für 84.51˚s Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
84.51˚
Data Scientist
Seattle, WA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$177K
Stufe
L5
Grundgehalt
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$17K
Jahre im Unternehmen
6 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
11 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei 84.51˚?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Datenwissenschaftler bei 84.51˚ in Greater Seattle Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $187,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei 84.51˚ für die Position Datenwissenschaftler in Greater Seattle Area beträgt $164,000.

Weitere Ressourcen