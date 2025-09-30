Unternehmensverzeichnis
7-Eleven
7-Eleven Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Dallas Area

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Dallas Area bei 7-Eleven reicht von $136K pro year für Software Engineer II bis $171K pro year für Lead Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Dallas Area beläuft sich auf $156K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für 7-Elevens Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Einstiegslevel)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$136K
$129K
$0
$6.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$162K
$143K
$0
$19.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$171K
$158K
$0
$12.5K
$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei 7-Eleven?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei 7-Eleven in Greater Dallas Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $173,500. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei 7-Eleven für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Dallas Area beträgt $157,000.

