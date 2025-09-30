Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Dallas Area bei 7-Eleven reicht von $136K pro year für Software Engineer II bis $171K pro year für Lead Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Dallas Area beläuft sich auf $156K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für 7-Elevens Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$136K
$129K
$0
$6.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$162K
$143K
$0
$19.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$171K
$158K
$0
$12.5K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
