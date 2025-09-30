Unternehmensverzeichnis
3Pillar Global
  • Czech Republic

3Pillar Global Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Czech Republic

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Czech Republic bei 3Pillar Global beläuft sich auf CZK 1.13M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für 3Pillar Globals Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
3Pillar Global
Software Engineer
Brno, JM, Czech Republic
Gesamt pro Jahr
CZK 1.13M
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
CZK 1.13M
Stock (/yr)
CZK 0
Bonus
CZK 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
9 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
11 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei 3Pillar Global?

CZK 3.5M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Enthaltene Titel

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software-Ingenieur at 3Pillar Global in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 1,260,198. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 3Pillar Global for the Software-Ingenieur role in Czech Republic is CZK 741,943.

Weitere Ressourcen