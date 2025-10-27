Unternehmensverzeichnis
3M
3M Marketing Gehälter

Das mittlere Marketing-Vergütungspaket in United States bei 3M beläuft sich auf $153K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für 3Ms Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/27/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
3M
Product Marketing Manager
Saint Paul, MN
Gesamt pro Jahr
$153K
Stufe
12
Grundgehalt
$153K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Vesting-Zeitplan

0%

JAHR 1

0%

JAHR 2

100 %

JAHR 3

Aktienart
RSU + Options

Bei 3M unterliegen RSU + Options einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 0% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (0.00% jährlich)

  • 0% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (0.00% jährlich)

  • 100% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (100.00% jährlich)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

JAHR 1

33.3%

JAHR 2

33.3%

JAHR 3

Aktienart
RSU + Options

Bei 3M unterliegen RSU + Options einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Marketing bei 3M in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $205,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei 3M für die Position Marketing in United States beträgt $152,000.

