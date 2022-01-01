10x Banking Gehälter

Unternehmensverzeichnis
10x Bankings Gehaltsbereich reicht von $112,746 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Software-Ingenieur am unteren Ende bis $317,800 für einen Informationstechnologe (IT) am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von 10x Banking. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 8/31/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Median $113K

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Informationstechnologe (IT)
$318K
Produktmanager
$162K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Software-Engineering-Manager
$123K
Lösungsarchitekt
$198K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei 10x Banking ist Informationstechnologe (IT) at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $317,800. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei 10x Banking beträgt $162,499.

