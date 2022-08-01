Unternehmensverzeichnis
Saks Fifth Avenue
Arbeiten Sie hier? Ihr Unternehmen beanspruchen
Top Einblicke
  • Tragen Sie etwas Einzigartiges über Saks Fifth Avenue bei, das anderen helfen könnte (z.B. Interview-Tipps, Teamauswahl, einzigartige Kultur, etc.).
    • Über

    Saks Fifth Avenue is the premier destination for luxury fashion, driven by a mission to help customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style. Since our inception in 1924, we have delivered one-of-a-kind shopping experiences, featuring an expertly curated assortment of fashion and highly personalized customer service. Our unique approach combines an emphasis on the digital customer experience with a strong connection to a network of 41 extraordinary stores across North America for seamless, all-channel shopping.

    saksfifthavenue.com
    Website
    1924
    Gründungsjahr
    9,250
    # Mitarbeiter
    $1B-$10B
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

    Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

    Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

    Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

    Empfohlene Jobs

      Keine empfohlenen Jobs für Saks Fifth Avenue gefunden

    Verwandte Unternehmen

    • Roblox
    • Coinbase
    • SoFi
    • Snap
    • Square
    • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

    Andere Ressourcen