Pacific Ag
    Pacific Ag is a leading agricultural residue and forage harvesting and supply company in North America. With over 150 years of combined experience, the company provides reliable and cost-effective feedstock supply solutions for animal protein, mushroom compost, erosion control products, and emerging renewable product markets. Pacific Ag helps growers reduce costs, improve crop yield, and increase revenue by providing residue management services. The company is now building best-in-class bioconversion projects to develop and operate the production of low carbon fuels, packaging, textile fibers, and other market opportunities.

    http://www.pacificag.com
    1998
    126
    $10M-$50M
