National Institutes of Health
National Institutes of Health Gehälter

National Institutes of Health's Gehaltsbereich reicht von $74,625 in Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Business Analyst am unteren Ende bis $167,280 für einen Informationstechnologe (IT) am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehälter von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von National Institutes of Health. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 7/27/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $90K
Software-Ingenieur
Median $150K
Biomedizintechniker
$151K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Business Analyst
$74.6K
Informationstechnologe (IT)
$167K
Maschinenbauingenieur
$80.4K
Programmmanager
$157K
Projektmanager
$149K
FAQ

Die am besten bezahlte Rolle, die bei National Institutes of Health gemeldet wurde, ist Informationstechnologe (IT) at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $167,280. Dies umfasst Grundgehalt sowie potenzielle Aktienvergütung und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung, die bei National Institutes of Health gemeldet wurde, beträgt $149,625.

Andere Ressourcen