National Institute of Standards and Technology
National Institute of Standards and Technology Gehälter

National Institute of Standards and Technology's Gehaltsbereich reicht von $60,300 in Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Software-Ingenieur am unteren Ende bis $195,020 für einen Technischer Programm-Manager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehälter von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von National Institute of Standards and Technology. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 7/27/2025

$160K

Hardware-Ingenieur
$129K
Optikingenieur
$82.4K
Software-Ingenieur
$60.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Technischer Programm-Manager
$195K
FAQ

Die am besten bezahlte Rolle, die bei National Institute of Standards and Technology gemeldet wurde, ist Technischer Programm-Manager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $195,020. Dies umfasst Grundgehalt sowie potenzielle Aktienvergütung und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung, die bei National Institute of Standards and Technology gemeldet wurde, beträgt $105,880.

