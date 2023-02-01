Unternehmensverzeichnis
National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada Gehälter

National Bank of Canada's Gehaltsbereich reicht von $52,273 in Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Datenanalyst am unteren Ende bis $135,245 für einen Software Engineering Manager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehälter von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von National Bank of Canada. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 7/27/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Median $75.6K

Backend-Softwareingenieur

Full-Stack-Softwareingenieur

Cybersicherheitsanalyst
Median $82.5K
Finanzanalyst
Median $58.6K

Business Analyst
$53K
Datenanalyst
$52.3K
Data Science Manager
$79K
Data Scientist
$78.3K
Informationstechnologe (IT)
$63.9K
Investmentbanker
$93.9K
Produktmanager
$88.4K
Programmmanager
$108K
Projektmanager
$74.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$135K
Lösungsarchitekt
$94.3K
Technischer Programm-Manager
$98K
Die am besten bezahlte Rolle, die bei National Bank of Canada gemeldet wurde, ist Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $135,245. Dies umfasst Grundgehalt sowie potenzielle Aktienvergütung und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung, die bei National Bank of Canada gemeldet wurde, beträgt $79,000.

