January Technologies
January Technologies Gehälter

January Technologies's Gehaltsbereich reicht von $142,000 in Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Software-Ingenieur am unteren Ende bis $310,545 für einen Software Engineering Manager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehälter von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von January Technologies. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 7/25/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Median $142K
Personalwesen
$242K
Personalbetrieb
$281K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Software Engineering Manager
$311K
FAQ

Die am besten bezahlte Rolle, die bei January Technologies gemeldet wurde, ist Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $310,545. Dies umfasst Grundgehalt sowie potenzielle Aktienvergütung und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung, die bei January Technologies gemeldet wurde, beträgt $261,803.

Andere Ressourcen