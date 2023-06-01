Unternehmensverzeichnis
Jam.gg
    Jam.gg is a free cloud-based platform for playing party games directly from your web browser. It aims to build the most accessible, fun, and shareable gaming platform online. With over 5 million users globally, the startup has a team of 60+ talents building a new social gaming ecosystem for developers, creators, and brands. The company is a post-Series A YCombinator 2020 startup with advisors such as Kenji Matsubara, Justin Waldron, Jeffrey Rosen, and Kun Gao. Interested individuals can submit their resumes on Lever to join the growing team.

    2020
    Gründungsjahr
    126
    # Mitarbeiter
    $10M-$50M
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

