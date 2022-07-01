Found Gehälter

Unternehmensverzeichnis
Found's Gehaltsbereich reicht von $169,150 in Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Business Operations Manager am unteren Ende bis $358,241 für einen Software-Ingenieur am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehälter von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Found. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 7/26/2025

$160K

Business Operations Manager
$169K
Marketing
$181K
Recruiter
$188K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Software-Ingenieur
$358K
UX-Forscher
$172K
FAQ

Die am besten bezahlte Rolle, die bei Found gemeldet wurde, ist Software-Ingenieur at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $358,241. Dies umfasst Grundgehalt sowie potenzielle Aktienvergütung und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung, die bei Found gemeldet wurde, beträgt $180,900.

