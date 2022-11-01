Unternehmensverzeichnis
Fortna
Fortna Gehälter

Fortna's Gehaltsbereich reicht von $93,465 in Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Projektmanager am unteren Ende bis $306,525 für einen Produktmanager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehälter von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Fortna.

$160K

Maschinenbauingenieur
Median $115K
Produktmanager
$307K
Projektmanager
$93.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Vertrieb
$118K
Software-Ingenieur
$123K
Software Engineering Manager
$179K
FAQ

Die am besten bezahlte Rolle, die bei Fortna gemeldet wurde, ist Produktmanager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $306,525. Dies umfasst Grundgehalt sowie potenzielle Aktienvergütung und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung, die bei Fortna gemeldet wurde, beträgt $120,490.

