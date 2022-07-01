Unternehmensverzeichnis
Datalot
    Datalot is building some of the most innovative online advertising technology for the insurance industry. As it turns out, it's also fun, exciting and rewarding! We work with an insane amount of real-time data, and we see the performance and results of our platform almost immediately - all day, every day.Founded in 2009, and funded by some of the most respected investors in technology development, our applications and services are relied upon by thousands of clients from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies. With a team of 100+ employees, we have offices in Brooklyn, NY (DUMBO); Denver, CO; and South Florida.

    http://datalot.com
    Website
    2009
    Gründungsjahr
    210
    # Mitarbeiter
    $10M-$50M
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

