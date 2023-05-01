Unternehmensverzeichnis
Chrysallis AI
Top Einblicke
    Chrysallis.AI is a US-based company that provides a metaverse learning platform using augmented and virtual reality to help marginalized learners in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) fields. The platform uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to adjust curriculums to the pace of individual students and offers alternative education models that are specific to each student. The company's mission is to support marginalized learners with its "metaversity" and is geared toward cybersecurity for entry-level through advanced, and executives/CISOs/CTOs/Startups.

    https://chrysallis.ai
    Website
    2022
    Gründungsjahr
    156
    # Mitarbeiter
    $10M-$50M
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

