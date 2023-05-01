Unternehmensverzeichnis
Century Services
    Century Services offers asset valuation, asset conversion to cash, and creative financing solutions to businesses. They also provide managerial resources to organizations in transition or distress. Their team includes appraisers, liquidators, auctioneers, and financing specialists who offer customized solutions. Their services include appraisals, auctions and liquidations, capital and lending, and management services. They emphasize swift turnarounds and provide financial solutions to Canadian-based firms requiring short-term capital where conventional sources are unavailable.

    centuryservices.com
    Website
    1983
    Gründungsjahr
    126
    # Mitarbeiter
    $10M-$50M
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

