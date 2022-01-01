Unternehmensverzeichnis
Censys
Censys Gehälter

Censys's Gehaltsbereich reicht von $122,400 in Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Recruiter am unteren Ende bis $289,100 für einen Produktmanager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehälter von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Censys. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 7/24/2025

$160K

Produktmanager
$289K
Recruiter
$122K
Software-Ingenieur
$199K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Censys is Produktmanager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $289,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Censys is $198,716.

