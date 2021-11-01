Unternehmensverzeichnis
Biofourmis
Biofourmis Gehälter

Biofourmis's Gehaltsbereich reicht von $24,134 in Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Software-Ingenieur am unteren Ende bis $439,185 für einen Produktmanager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehälter von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Biofourmis. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 7/25/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Median $24.1K

Backend-Softwareingenieur

Data Scientist
$71.1K
Informationstechnologe (IT)
$79.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Produktmanager
$439K
Recruiter
$99.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$50.1K
FAQ

Biofourmis में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका Produktmanager at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $439,185 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Biofourmis में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $75,328 है।

