ATS Automation Gehälter

ATS Automation's Gehaltsbereich reicht von $34,398 in Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Datenanalyst am unteren Ende bis $184,277 für einen Personalwesen am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehälter von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von ATS Automation. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 7/25/2025

$160K

Maschinenbauingenieur
Median $69.2K
Buchhalter
$135K
Datenanalyst
$34.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Hardware-Ingenieur
$51.3K
Personalwesen
$184K
Produktdesigner
$62.9K
Produktmanager
$85.5K
Software-Ingenieur
$83.9K
FAQ

Die am besten bezahlte Rolle, die bei ATS Automation gemeldet wurde, ist Personalwesen at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $184,277. Dies umfasst Grundgehalt sowie potenzielle Aktienvergütung und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung, die bei ATS Automation gemeldet wurde, beträgt $76,579.

