Unternehmensverzeichnis
Amtrak
Arbeiten Sie hier? Ihr Unternehmen beanspruchen
Top Einblicke
  • Tragen Sie etwas Einzigartiges über Amtrak bei, das anderen helfen könnte (z.B. Interview-Tipps, Teamauswahl, einzigartige Kultur, etc.).
    • Über

    Moving America Where it wants to go.We are not just a railroad; we are a company that moves people. With 21,000 route miles in 46 states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian provinces, Amtrak operates more than 300 trains each day – at speeds up to 150 mph – to more than 500 destinations. We move customers where they want to go by responding to their wants and needs. And by doing so, we connect communities, economies and families that make our nation great.We employ more than 20,000 diverse, energetic professionals in a variety of career fields throughout the Unites States. Our mission is to provide safe transportation in the most efficient way possible, while ensuring that our customers get a consistent, high quality experience. Carrying out this mission, and ultimately achieving our vision, hinges on our employees.The future rides with us.

    http://www.amtrak.com
    Website
    1971
    Gründungsjahr
    10,720
    # Mitarbeiter
    $1B-$10B
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

    Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

    Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

    Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

    Empfohlene Jobs

      Keine empfohlenen Jobs für Amtrak gefunden

    Verwandte Unternehmen

    • SpaceX
    • Venmo
    • Bird
    • Headspace
    • Fuzzy
    • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

    Andere Ressourcen