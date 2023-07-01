Unternehmensverzeichnis
AI Squared
Arbeiten Sie hier? Ihr Unternehmen beanspruchen
Top Einblicke
  • Tragen Sie etwas Einzigartiges über AI Squared bei, das anderen helfen könnte (z.B. Interview-Tipps, Teamauswahl, einzigartige Kultur, etc.).
    • Über

    This company helps companies integrate AI into their applications, aiming to provide equitable access to AI technology and insights for all individuals. The founder, Dr. Benjamin Harvey, was inspired by his brothers' experiences in the military and developed a solution to simplify and accelerate AI integration, ultimately protecting lives. Their vision is to create a powerful model integration framework and AI integration software that allows any application to become AI-powered. They provide software and solutions for application developers and analysts to customize the user experience.

    https://squared.ai
    Website
    2021
    Gründungsjahr
    31
    # Mitarbeiter
    $1M-$10M
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

    Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

    Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

    Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

    Empfohlene Jobs

      Keine empfohlenen Jobs für AI Squared gefunden

    Verwandte Unternehmen

    • Snap
    • Microsoft
    • Lyft
    • Tesla
    • LinkedIn
    • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

    Andere Ressourcen