Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education Gehälter

Adtalem Global Education's Gehaltsbereich reicht von $84,575 in Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Business Analyst am unteren Ende bis $201,000 für einen Lösungsarchitekt am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehälter von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Adtalem Global Education. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 7/25/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$84.6K
Datenanalyst
$92.9K
Data Scientist
$95.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Software-Ingenieur
$112K
Lösungsarchitekt
$201K
El rol con mayor salario reportado en Adtalem Global Education es Lösungsarchitekt at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $201,000. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Adtalem Global Education es $95,475.

