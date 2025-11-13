Alle Stillingsbetegnelser
Data Science Manager

Stuttgart Metro Region, DE

Data Science Manager Icon

Data Science Manager Løn i Stuttgart Metro Region, DE

€110,104

Median Samlet Kompensation

Alle Niveauer

💪 BidragDin Løn

Se Jobs

Nyligt indsendte lønninger

TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
💰 Tilføj din kompensation🎯 Alle Data Science Manager lønninger

Fællesskabsindlæg

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year,...

72 10
72 10

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

64 26
64 26
💬 Deltag i diskussionen!

Få Eksperthjælp

1:1 Lønforhandling

1:1 Lønforhandling

Få løn, ikke spil. Vi har hjulpet folk som dig med at få stigninger på 200.000+ kr. (nogle gange 2.000.000+ kr.).

Planlæg en SessionPlanlæg en Session
CV-Gennemgang

CV-Gennemgang

Stop med at søge job. Få rekrutteringsfolk til at jage dig i stedet.

Book en GennemgangBook en Gennemgang

Ofte stillede spørgsmål

  1. Hvad er lønnen for en Data Science Manager i Stuttgart Metro Region, DE?

    Den gennemsnitlige samlede kompensation for en Data Science Manager i Stuttgart Metro Region, DE er €110,104.

  2. Hvad er mindstelønnen for en Data Science Manager i Stuttgart Metro Region, DE?

    Selvom der ikke er en minimumsløn for en Data Science Manager i Stuttgart Metro Region, DE, er den gennemsnitlige samlede kompensation €110,104.

  3. Jeg har et andet spørgsmål

Elsker du vores mission? Bliv en del af tusindvis af professionelle, der støtter løngennemsigtighed!
💪 Bidrag med din løn

Var denne side hjælpsom?