Virksomhedsoversigt
Zymergen
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om Zymergen, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, teamvalg, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    We are a science and material innovation company rethinking biology and reimagining the world. A World Economic Forum Tech Pioneer, we partner with nature to create never-before imagined materials and products across industries – from agriculture to electronics, consumer care to pharmaceuticals, and more. Our company creates sustainable materials that are in use today, delivering value for Fortune 1000 companies with over $1 billion worth of products using Zymergen microbial innovations sold to date. At Zymergen we make tomorrow.

    http://www.zymergen.com
    Hjemmeside
    2013
    Grundlagt år
    510
    Antal medarbejdere
    Hovedkontor

    Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

    Abonnér på verificerede tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Zymergen

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Verily
    • Guardant Health
    • Twist Bioscience
    • Microsoft
    • Oracle
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer