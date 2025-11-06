Softwareingeniør kompensation in Orlando-Daytona Bch-Melbrn Area hos Zoom udgør i alt $220K pr. year for ZP3. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Zoom's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
ZP1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ZP2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ZP3
$220K
$170K
$50K
$0
ZP4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Zoom er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
