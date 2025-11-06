Virksomhedsoversigt
Zoom Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Orlando-Daytona Bch-Melbrn Area

Softwareingeniør kompensation in Orlando-Daytona Bch-Melbrn Area hos Zoom udgør i alt $220K pr. year for ZP3. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Zoom's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
ZP1
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ZP2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ZP3
$220K
$170K
$50K
$0
ZP4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Se 2 Flere Niveauer
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Zoom er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Maskinlæringsengeniør

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Produktions Softwareingeniør

DevOps Ingeniør

Forskningsforsker

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Zoom in Orlando-Daytona Bch-Melbrn Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $220,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Zoom for Softwareingeniør rollen in Orlando-Daytona Bch-Melbrn Area er $220,000.

