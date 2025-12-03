Virksomhedsoversigt
Yardi
Yardi Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in United States hos Yardi udgør i alt $110K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Yardi's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/3/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Yardi
Software Engineer
Santa Barbara, CA
Total per år
$110K
Niveau
1
Grundløn
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
0-1 År
Års erfaring
0-1 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Yardi?
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Yardi in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $137,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Yardi for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $110,000.

